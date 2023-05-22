Women wearing face masks walk by a lipstick advertisement at a shopping centre in Beijing, China. Photo: AP
Beyond Covid-19, WHO chief hopes for ‘historic’ pandemic accord
- A global health treaty would aim to help nations more effectively respond the next time a pandemic hits
- WHO chief says Covid-19 is ‘still with us, it still kills, it’s still changing and it still demands our attention’
