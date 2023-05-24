University College London (UCL) students are preparing to sue. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UK students seek go-ahead for lawsuit over Covid-19, strikes disruption
- More than 3,000 current and former students of University College London are suing for breach of contract, in a case that could be followed by others
- Lawyer says students were promised ‘in-person, on-campus tuition’ but received online learning during the pandemic, as well as being affected by strikes
