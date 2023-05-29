A Chinese labourer sorts plastic bottles for recycling on the outskirts of Beijing. File photo: AFP
Plastic pollution talks begin in Paris with 175 nations: ‘world’s eyes are on us’
- Aim is to move towards historic agreement covering entire plastics life cycle, against backdrop of annual production being on track to triple within 40 years
- Paris agenda includes ban on single-use plastic items, ‘polluter pays’ schemes and tax on new plastic production
