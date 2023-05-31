Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Photo: via AFP
Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Photo: via AFP
Banking & finance
World

Smaller pay cheques for the few women atop S&P 500 companies in 2022 as median compensation slips

  • For the women who run companies in the S&P 500, compensation increased for more than half of them but the median pay package fell 6 per cent in 2022
  • Drop comes a year after compensation reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:56pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Photo: via AFP
Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Photo: via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE