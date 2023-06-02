We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing . 1. Overcoming geopolitical divide, Japanese singer becomes breakout star in China Mai Mizuhashi, known by the stage name MARiA, was the breakout star of the latest season of Ride the Wind , a women-centred reality competition show that invites public figures over the age of 30 to take part in pop idol format competitions. Because of [Mizuhashi’s] commercial success, it is now in the spotlight how much the Chinese audience is [taking in] from the Japanese subculture Cao Xuenan, assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong With Chinese productions seeking to expand beyond national borders and create an international audience, and more viewers being open to on-screen diversity, this trend would continue regardless of geopolitical tensions, analysts agreed. Read the full story here . 2. Singaporeans eye cheaper trips to Malaysia as ringgit plunges Singapore and Malaysia share one of the busiest overland borders in the world, with more than 300,000 people travelling across daily. Now, Singaporeans are taking advantage of the weak ringgit for more trips across the border, triggering a shortage of the currency. Meanwhile, Malaysians are demanding answers to the ringgit’s poor performance, which an economist notes could be due to factors including a less aggressive monetary policy and a softer Chinese yuan. Read the full story here . 3. Woman finds herself delivering food to home of daughter she abandoned 20 years ago Posting on an anonymous Facebook group earlier this month, a woman based in Taiwan said that while she was on the job recently, she came face to face with the daughter she abandoned two decades ago. There was something familiar about the woman in front of her collecting the food, the delivery worker wrote. But it was only when the woman before her started crying and called out “mum” that she realised who she was. Read the full story here . 4. Did China Southern incident draw less ire on mainland than Hong Kong’s Cathay row? China Southern Airlines barred a ground staff member at Singapore’s Changi Airport from serving its flights after a passenger claimed he was verbally abused when asking questions in Mandarin, marking a second controversy related to the treatment of travellers following the dismissal of cabin crew members from Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways. Observers said the latest incident attracted less attention than the Cathay Pacific scandal because the latter involved Hong Kong, which had deeper ties with mainland China than Singapore. Read the full story here . 5. In Hong Kong, is the writing on the wall for sensitive titles? Hong Kong bookstores have become the centre of attention since the city’s public libraries ramped up efforts to clear shelves of titles that posed potential national security risks. Gone from the shelves of these shops are books about Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on student protesters at Tiananmen Square and titles by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures. Officials stressed they were not banning books, with the city’s culture minister saying the volumes would be back on public library shelves if it was found that their contents did not violate the law. Read the full story here . 6. Bali issues do’s and don’ts list for tourists after spate of shocking scandals Indonesia’s resort island of Bali has issued a new set of rules for foreign tourists in a bid to rein in misbehaving visitors, amid a flurry of incidents that have underlined the consequence of unchecked mass tourism to the Hindu-majority destination. The don’ts list spans trespassing on sacred land; climbing sacred trees; engaging in behaviour that defiles sacred places – such as taking indecent or nude photos; using single-use plastics. Read the full story here . 7. Rare rains claim millions of tonnes of Chinese wheat right before harvest Millions of tonnes of unharvested wheat have been affected by unusually heavy rainfall in central China’s Henan province – which accounts for more than a quarter of China’s wheat output – and in neighbouring areas, according to an estimate by an agricultural analyst. Images of the affected crops have been widely circulated online and in local media coverage, with farmers lamenting their diminished yields and financial losses. Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst with Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy, said at least 20 million tonnes of wheat had been affected. He added: “Such a phenomenon normally occurs once every three or four years, but the scale of the fields affected this year is rare.” Read the full story here .