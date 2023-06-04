A process that heats cocoa husks dubbed ‘biochar’ locks in greenhouse gases and the final product can be used as a fertiliser, or as an ingredient in the production of ‘green’ concrete. Photo: Shutterstock
How chocolate could counter climate change

  • A process that heats cocoa husks dubbed ‘biochar’ locks in greenhouse gases and the final product can be used as a fertiliser, or in the production of ‘green’ concrete
  • One tonne of biochar – or bio coal – can stock ‘the equivalent of 2.5 to three tonnes of CO2’, said CEO of Circular Carbon

Updated: 4:21pm, 4 Jun, 2023

