A process that heats cocoa husks dubbed ‘biochar’ locks in greenhouse gases and the final product can be used as a fertiliser, or as an ingredient in the production of ‘green’ concrete. Photo: Shutterstock
How chocolate could counter climate change
- A process that heats cocoa husks dubbed ‘biochar’ locks in greenhouse gases and the final product can be used as a fertiliser, or in the production of ‘green’ concrete
- One tonne of biochar – or bio coal – can stock ‘the equivalent of 2.5 to three tonnes of CO2’, said CEO of Circular Carbon
