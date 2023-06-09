Alejandro Núñez Vicente has come up with a double-decker aeroplane seat prototype. Photo: Instagram @ Alejandro Núñez Vicente’
Viral photo of double-decker plane seat ignites fierce farting debate
- The double-decker seat concept, designed by Alejandro Núñez Vicente was showcased at an aircraft Expo in Germany
- The internet has a few concerns about the new iteration, the biggest one being farting
Alejandro Núñez Vicente has come up with a double-decker aeroplane seat prototype. Photo: Instagram @ Alejandro Núñez Vicente’