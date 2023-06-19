Warning labels on alcoholic drinks’ containers in Ireland will highlight the risk of liver disease, cancer and the risk of drinking while pregnant in big red letters. Photo: Shutterstock
Cancer warnings on beer, wine in Ireland spark alarm – 9 countries oppose move
- The US and Mexico have raised concerns over the legislation; Argentina, Australia, Chile, Cuba and New Zealand also expressed reservations
- Labels will highlight the risk of liver disease, cancer and the risk of drinking while pregnant in big red letters on every container of alcohol
