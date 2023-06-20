Researchers have pushed back against media reports calling their human embryo models ‘synthetic embryos’. File photo: Shuttestock
Lab-grown human embryo models spark calls for regulation
- Scientists have created stem cell-based human embryo models, without needing sperm, an egg or fertilisation
- Such models could allow research in ways never before possible because of ethical and legal concerns
