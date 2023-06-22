A potential cage match between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Twitteer CEO Elon Musk could be in the works. Photo: AP
Twitter’s Elon Musk wants cage match with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg
- The two men have baited each other for years with opposing views on everything from politics to artificial intelligence
- ‘I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,’ Musk tweeted, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Story with just three words: ‘Send Me Location’
