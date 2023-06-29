Aspartame is a popular artificial sweetener used in drinks like Diet Coke. Photo: Reuters
WHO’s cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: sources
- The WHO is planning to release two new reports on the safety of aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener in diet soft drinks
- The organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has assessed the potential carcinogenic effect of the substance
