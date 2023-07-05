For the second straight day, earth recorded the hottest day ever. Photo: dpa
Extreme weather
Monday was the hottest day ever recorded, Tuesday was even hotter as global temperatures continue to rise

  • Earth’s average temperature spiked at 17.18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – a full degree warmer than the 1979-2000 average. Monday’s average was 17.01 degrees
  • The daily but preliminary and unofficial heat record comes after months of ‘truly unreal meteorology and climate stats for the year’

Associated Press

Updated: 10:23pm, 5 Jul, 2023

