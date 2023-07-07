We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing . 1. A look back at Coco Lee: from her first taste of fame to singing at the Oscars The music world is in mourning after the death of Hong Kong pop star Coco Lee. She was 48. According to a post on social media by her sisters, Lee had been suffering from depression. We look at some of her star moments, from singing at the Oscars to a US$20 million wedding. Read the full story here . 2. Operation Fox Hunt: how a US court case shed light on China’s pursuit of its fugitives Two Chinese nationals and an American were found guilty of stalking a wanted former official from the central city of Wuhan, China. The official, Xu Jin, is one of thousands pursued as part of “Operation Fox Hunt”, Beijing’s massive campaign to chase down fugitives abroad. The campaign is nearly a decade old but it is only really now – in a US court – that the methods behind it have come to light. Read the full story here . 3. Hong Kong’s most wanted: a look at police bounties for notorious crimes From the “king of thieves” to a “devil cop”, high-profile cases over the decades have sparked rewards of up to HK$2 million (US$255,400) from the force for the capture of suspects. In the wake of the latest HK$1 million rewards for each arrest of eight suspects under the national security law, the Post takes a look at other past sums. Read the full story here . 4. Philippine senators urge ban on Barbie film Philippine senators have called for a ban on the film Barbie over a scene featuring a map showing Beijing’s controversial “nine-dash line” claim in the contested South China Sea, following a similar move by Vietnam. The U-shaped line is used on Chinese maps to assert Beijing’s claims over large swathes of the South China Sea. Read the full story here . 5. ‘Smashed the China wok’? Chinese state media hits out at Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg An influential social media account run by Beijing Daily published an opinion piece blasting Mark Zuckerberg for being critical of China, casting a shadow over Meta Platforms’ plans to sell its virtual reality (VR) gear to Chinese consumers. The article said Zuckerberg has “smashed the China wok” and should not be expected to enjoy a Chinese meal. Read the full story here . 6. Hong Kong’s ‘hidden elderly’: could string of tragedies have been prevented? Rapidly ageing Hong Kong has more than 188,000 people aged 65 and over who live alone. Almost 400,000 more live with only their spouse. Among them are many “hidden elderly”, who have no family support and are not known to community networks . A string of recent tragedies, in which elderly people died alone at home, placed the issue under the spotlight again. Read the full story here . 7. ‘Obvious abuse’: backlash grows against festival in Japan after horse’s death The death of a horse during a centuries-old riding festival in Japan has prompted an animal rights organisation to accuse the event’s organisers of animal cruelty in the name of “entertainment”. The two-day event sees the horses forced to run up a steep hill and clear a two-metre high “wall” while being yelled at and thrashed by spectators. Read the full story here .