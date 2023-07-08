People cool off at a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. Photo: Xinhua
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter: world breaks record for third time in a week
- ‘Such records are the predictable consequence … due to mankind’s greenhouse gas emissions’, leading climate scientist Robert Rohde said
- ‘Expect many more hottest days in the future’, Saleemul Huq, director of Bangladesh’s International Centre for Climate Change and Development, said
