For the first time in Earth’s history, a single species has radically changed the planet’s morphology, chemistry and biology. File photo: Nasa
Scientists to reveal Anthropocene ‘golden spike’, defining the human era

  • Scientists from the Anthropocene Working Group to announce the site selected to embody the Anthropocene epoch
  • The Anthropocene is a geological age that reflects humankind’s deep impact on the planet, following the Holocene epoch

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Jul, 2023

