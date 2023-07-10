For the first time in Earth’s history, a single species has radically changed the planet’s morphology, chemistry and biology. File photo: Nasa
Scientists to reveal Anthropocene ‘golden spike’, defining the human era
- Scientists from the Anthropocene Working Group to announce the site selected to embody the Anthropocene epoch
- The Anthropocene is a geological age that reflects humankind’s deep impact on the planet, following the Holocene epoch
For the first time in Earth’s history, a single species has radically changed the planet’s morphology, chemistry and biology. File photo: Nasa