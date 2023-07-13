Zookeeper and biologist Fernanda Short holds a Sula Leucogaster bird that is in the first stage of quarantine as it is investigated for bird flu at the Santa Ursula University Marine Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June. Photo: AP
Zookeeper and biologist Fernanda Short holds a Sula Leucogaster bird that is in the first stage of quarantine as it is investigated for bird flu at the Santa Ursula University Marine Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June. Photo: AP
Bird flu viruses
World

WHO worried bird flu might adapt to humans ‘more easily’

  • There has been a surge of outbreaks in mammals, which are biologically closer to humans
  • The animals could also serve as ‘mixing vessels’, leading to the emergence of new and potentially more harmful viruses

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:34am, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Zookeeper and biologist Fernanda Short holds a Sula Leucogaster bird that is in the first stage of quarantine as it is investigated for bird flu at the Santa Ursula University Marine Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June. Photo: AP
Zookeeper and biologist Fernanda Short holds a Sula Leucogaster bird that is in the first stage of quarantine as it is investigated for bird flu at the Santa Ursula University Marine Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE