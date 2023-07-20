The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP
The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP
Extreme weather
World

Explainer |
From China to the US, how El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather

  • El Nino is a natural phenomenon that contributes to higher temperatures in many parts of the world, and also drives tropical cyclones and boosts rainfall and flood risks
  • The last time a strong El Nino was in full swing, in 2016, the world saw its hottest year on record.

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:24pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP
The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE