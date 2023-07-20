The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP
Explainer |
From China to the US, how El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather
- El Nino is a natural phenomenon that contributes to higher temperatures in many parts of the world, and also drives tropical cyclones and boosts rainfall and flood risks
- The last time a strong El Nino was in full swing, in 2016, the world saw its hottest year on record.
The entire planet has experienced unofficial heat records this month due unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. Photo: AP