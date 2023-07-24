A screen capture of Twitter’s official page with an “X” on the profile image. Photo: Reuters
A screen capture of Twitter’s official page with an “X” on the profile image. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
World

Musk replaces Twitter website bird logo with X designed by a fan

  • The X is now the social platform’s homepage logo, CEO Elon Musk’s profile photo and even part of loading animations
  • Change comes as Twitter faces steep decline in ad dollars and a new rival in Meta’s Threads, a service that racked up 100 million users within five days of launching

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen capture of Twitter’s official page with an “X” on the profile image. Photo: Reuters
A screen capture of Twitter’s official page with an “X” on the profile image. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE