A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village on the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Earth in ‘era of global boiling’, UN chief warns, as July set to be hottest month on record
- Short of a ‘mini-Ice Age’ over the next days, this month will shatter records across the board, Secretary General Antonio Guterres says
- Searing heat has baked parts of Europe, Asia and North America, combining with wildfires that have blazed across Canada and parts of southern Europe
