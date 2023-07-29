A scanning electron microscope image of a female Panagrolaimus kolymaensis. Image: Shatlilovich et al./PLOS Genetics, CC-BY 4.0
Scientists bring 46,000-year-old worm found in Siberian permafrost back to life
- When the microscopic creature was revived, it started having babies via a process called parthenogenesis, in which no mate is required
- The worm, from an ‘undescribed species’, is believed to have spent thousands of years in a state of cryptobiosis, where all metabolic processes are paused
