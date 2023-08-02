A policeman evacuates a child from a wildfire near the Greek capital Athens on July 18. Last month was the hottest ever recorded, with health authorities around the world sounding the alarm in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming. Photo: AFP
Climate change made July hotter for 4 out of 5 people on Earth, say scientists
- The day with the most widespread climate-change effect was July 10, when 3.5 billion experienced extreme heat with global warming fingerprint
- For 2 billion humans, climate change made it 3 times more likely to be hotter every single day in July
