The lighthouse in the port of Jedda. More than 40 countries, including China, India and the US, took part in talks in the Saudi Arabian resort city that ended on Sunday without any written concluding statement. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine says Saudi Arabia talks productive, Russia calls them doomed
- Kyiv said the talks were ‘an extremely honest, open conversation’, but Moscow denounced them as ‘the West’s attempt to continue futile … efforts’
- The participation of China, which stayed away from earlier discussions, signalled a possible shift in its stance but not a major change, analysts said
The lighthouse in the port of Jedda. More than 40 countries, including China, India and the US, took part in talks in the Saudi Arabian resort city that ended on Sunday without any written concluding statement. Photo: Shutterstock