Now that July’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organisation made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin. July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 degrees Fahrenheit) was a third of a degree higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service, a division of the European Union’s space programme, announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual. “These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess. There have been deadly heatwaves in the Southwestern United States and Mexico, Europe and Asia. Scientific quick studies put the blame on human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Days in July have been hotter than previously recorded from July 2 on. It’s been so extra warm that Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization made the unusual early announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday’s calculations made it official. The month was 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times. In 2015, the nations of the world agreed to try to prevent long-term warming – not individual months or even years, but decades – that is 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times. Last month was so hot, it was 0.7 degrees hotter than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said. The world’s oceans were half a degree warmer than the previous 30 years, and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees hotter than average. Antarctica set record lows for sea ice, 15 per cent below average for this time of year. It’s a stunning record and makes it quite clearly the warmest month on Earth in ten thousand years Stefan Rahmstorf, climate scientist Copernicus’ records go back to 1940. That temperature would be hotter than any month the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recorded, and their records go back to 1850. But scientists say it’s actually the hottest in a far longer time period. “It’s a stunning record and makes it quite clearly the warmest month on Earth in ten thousand years,” said Stefan Rahmstorf, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany. He wasn’t part of the Copernicus team. Rahmstorf cited studies that use tree rings and other proxies that show present times are the warmest since the beginning of the Holocene Epoch, about 10,000 years ago. And before the Holocene started there was an ice age, so it would be logical to even say this is the warmest record for 120,000 years, he said. “We should not care about July because it’s a record, but because it won’t be a record for long,” said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto. “It’s an indicator of how much we have changed the climate. We are living in a very different world, one that our societies are not adapted to live in very well.” The world’s oceans also set a new temperature record, raising concerns about knock-on effects on the planet’s climate, marine life and coastal communities. The temperature of the oceans’ surface rose to 20.96 degrees on July 30, according to European Union climate observatory data. The previous record was 20.95 degrees in March 2016, a spokeswoman for Copernicus Climate Change Service said. The samples tested excluded polar regions. “We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July. These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. “2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43C above the recent average, with the average global temperature in July at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. “Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records,” she said. Forest fires have ravaged swathes of Greece and burnt 30 million acres (12 million hectares) in Canada, while southern Europe, parts of North Africa, southern United States and pockets of China have been reeling under a punishing heatwave. From China to the US, how El Nino is helping drive heatwaves, extreme weather Deadly rains that pummelled China’s capital Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago. Carlo Buontempo, Director of Copernicus, had earlier said the temperatures in the period had been “remarkable”. Beyond these official records, he said proxy data for the climate going back further – like tree rings or ice cores – suggests the temperatures seen in the period could be “unprecedented in our history in the last few thousand years”. Possibly even longer “on the order of 100,000 years” he said. UN chief Antonio Guterres recently put out an SOS call. “Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” said Guterres, urging immediate and bold action to cut planet-heating emissions. “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.” Reporting by dpa, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse