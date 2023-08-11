US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order further restricting American investment in China in technologies that might pose national security risks. Photo: AP
Biden limits China investments, South China Sea stand-off, Indonesia courts Elon Musk: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From Joe Biden’s new restrictions on US investments in China to fresh tensions between Beijing and Manila, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting

Updated: 12:55pm, 11 Aug, 2023

