China’s military scientists achieve laser ‘breakthrough’, Malaysia’s state elections: 6 weekend reads you may have missed
- From China’s laser weapon ‘breakthrough’ to Malaysia’s state elections, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
1. Chinese scientists achieve laser weapon technology ‘breakthrough’
Chinese military scientists have announced a major breakthrough in laser weapon technology, claiming they have developed a new cooling system that allows high-energy lasers to operate “infinitely” without any build-up of waste heat.
2. No mainlanders: Taiwan counting on Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong tourists
Some landmark spots in Taiwan are relatively quiet compared with when sites were packed with mainland Chinese tourists before the pandemic, forcing those who depend on tourism to adapt to new trends.
3. ‘Huge blow’ for Malaysia’s Anwar in state polls despite apparent status quo
The results of Saturday’s regional polls in Malaysia are being read as a blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling alliance in its first real test with voters, analysts say, despite the vote yielding the status quo on the surface.
4. Enthusiasts in Hong Kong risk arrest to photograph naked models in public
No location is off-limits, even in broad daylight, for a band of photographers shooting nude models. One such photographer said: “The dense urban feel of Hong Kong creates a greater sense of contrast between the crowded cityscape and the exposed body.” As far as Hong Kong law is concerned, however, the activity is illegal.
5. US wants Chinese chips 5 generations behind cutting edge, executive claims
The head of one of China’s leading semiconductor equipment makers believes Washington’s escalating export and investment restrictions betray the real goal of the US: keep China’s chip-making technology at least five generations behind the cutting edge.
6. She’s made her peace with terminal cancer — but not with her lack of choice
Newlywed Hongkonger Keren Goldman, 49, has known for months she will soon die — and laments the lack of options in the city for those at the end of their lives. “I don’t want to die,” she says. “But I also don’t want to be here on machines for days on end when I have no control of my life.”