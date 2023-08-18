The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut is underway in the Pacific Ocean. Ships from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force are participating in Annual Exercise, a bilateral exercise designed to enhance the capabilities of both naval forces. Photo: US Navy
‘Genius’ biochemist leaves US, NBA’s Harden woos China wine drinkers: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Chinese scientists finding ways to track US subs to fans snapping up 10,000 bottles of NBA James Harden’s wine in 10 seconds, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
