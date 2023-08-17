The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. Photo: AP
Gender
World

World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events

  • The ruling comes despite the federation hosting open competitions that allow all players to take part, including young players and even computers
  • Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, the FIDE said in a statement

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:29pm, 17 Aug, 2023

