The WHO and US CDC are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
Do I need to worry about Covid again, after the discovery of Eris, BA.2.86?
- Scientists are keeping an eye on BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant
- Covid infections and hospitalisation have been rising in the US, Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 ‘Eris’ subvariant
