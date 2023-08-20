The WHO and US CDC are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
The WHO and US CDC are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus pandemic
World

Explainer |
Do I need to worry about Covid again, after the discovery of Eris, BA.2.86?

  • Scientists are keeping an eye on BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant
  • Covid infections and hospitalisation have been rising in the US, Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 ‘Eris’ subvariant

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:41pm, 20 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The WHO and US CDC are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
The WHO and US CDC are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE