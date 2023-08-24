Baby emperor penguins are struggling to survive, with sea ice melting too early. Photo: Handout
Antarctica emperor penguin chicks decimated by global warming
- Of five sites monitored in the Bellingshausen Sea region, all but one experienced a 100 per cent loss of chicks, a nature journal reported
- The babies drowned or froze to death when sea ice gave way under their feet, ‘probably a sign of things to come’
