Baby emperor penguins are struggling to survive, with sea ice melting too early. Photo: Handout
Antarctica emperor penguin chicks decimated by global warming

  • Of five sites monitored in the Bellingshausen Sea region, all but one experienced a 100 per cent loss of chicks, a nature journal reported
  • The babies drowned or froze to death when sea ice gave way under their feet, ‘probably a sign of things to come’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:59am, 25 Aug, 2023

