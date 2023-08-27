A man rides a horse by a lake in Band-e-Amir, the first national park in Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
Taliban to stop Afghan women from visiting popular national park
- The Vice and Virtue Ministry says women have not been properly wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, when visiting the popular Band-e-Amir park
- ‘Going sightseeing is not a must for women,’ a minister said, while Human Rights Watch said ‘step by step … the walls are closing in’
