Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a delicate task of seeking the support of the Malay majority while easing the concerns of non-Muslims amid fears of a tilt to the right.

China’s rise to the top of global chess rankings is no happy accident but the result of its decades-old Four Steps plan, dedication, and help from neighbours.

3. Killing of Indonesian man triggers memories of military crackdown in Aceh

The death of an Acehnese man who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by three Indonesian soldiers has sparked calls for them to be tried in a civilian court, as the case triggers painful memories of past military abuses among locals in the western province.

4. Where did Huawei get the advanced chips for its latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone?

Huawei Technologies’ silence over details of the advanced semiconductor that powers its new Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone has become the subject of intense speculation.

5. ‘Who is this meant to protect?’: sub-US$100 goods import ban divides Indonesia

Indonesia’s proposed ban on imports under US$100 in value won’t be easy to implement, according to observers. But it may have more to do with next year’s elections than protecting small businesses.

6. Cheaper than a garage: investors eye Japan’s abandoned homes as holiday lets

Japan’s 8 million or so akiya can often be snapped up for a fraction of the price and the prospect of moving into one then letting out part of it as a holiday home has proved a draw for Hongkongers.

