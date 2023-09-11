SCMP Highlights
What went wrong with Hong Kong’s handling of floods from record black rainstorm? 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From Hong Kong’s handling of floods in record rainstorm to Huawei’s smartphone leap with its Mate 60 Pro, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. What went wrong with Hong Kong’s handling of floods from record rainstorm?
2. What would Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew say about China’s current ties with US?
3. After Huawei smartphone leap, Beijing sets lofty goals on advanced manufacturing
4. Malaysia targets Singapore’s expats as Chinese-built Forest City homes ‘sit empty’
5. Eileen Gu dashes from Victoria’s Secret catwalk to New Zealand for training
