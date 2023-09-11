South China Morning Post
People queue at a bus stop as a road in Choi Hung, Hong Kong, turns into a torrent. Photo: Edmond So
World

What went wrong with Hong Kong’s handling of floods from record black rainstorm? 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Hong Kong’s handling of floods in record rainstorm to Huawei’s smartphone leap with its Mate 60 Pro, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. What went wrong with Hong Kong’s handling of floods from record rainstorm?

Flooding in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee

2. What would Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew say about China’s current ties with US?

The late Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister, displayed during the National Day Parade in Singapore on August 9, 2015. Photo: EPA

3. After Huawei smartphone leap, Beijing sets lofty goals on advanced manufacturing

A specialist disassembles a Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone. Photo: Bloomberg

4. Malaysia targets Singapore’s expats as Chinese-built Forest City homes ‘sit empty’

Forest City, a development project launched under China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Gelang Patah, Malaysia. Photo: AFP

5. Eileen Gu dashes from Victoria’s Secret catwalk to New Zealand for training

Double Olympic champion Eileen Gu. Photo: BFA.com
Post
