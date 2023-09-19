Moscow denounces EU travel restrictions on Russians as ‘absurd’
- The EU Commission earlier this month banned the entry of personal cars and said items such as phones, laptops and cosmetics could be confiscated
- Moscow’s foreign ministry accused the EU of trying to build a new Iron Curtain and warned Russians of weighing the ‘risks’ before travelling there
Moscow on Monday denounced EU restrictions imposed on Russian citizens entering the bloc, including a ban on bringing some personal items, as “absurd” and aimed at harming ordinary Russians.
Moscow’s foreign ministry said the rules “go beyond the point of absurdity” and were aimed at “causing harm specifically to ordinary Russians and at making it impossible for Russian citizens to enter the European Union”.
It accused the bloc of trying to build a new Iron Curtain and warned Russians of weighing the “risks” before travelling there.
“The desperate desire of the current EU leadership to erect a new Iron Curtain in Europe is now completely obvious, limiting as much as possible the possibilities of communication between people,” it said.
Travel from Russia to the West has become far more difficult since Moscow launched its offensive.
The EU closed its airspace to Russian airlines last year in response to Moscow launching the Ukraine offensive.