The Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP
World

China’s ‘batwoman’ warns of coronavirus outbreak, Michelle Yeoh’s designer: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From China’s ‘batwoman’ to Michelle Yeoh’s fashion designer, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China’s ‘batwoman’ warns another coronavirus outbreak is ‘highly likely’

Inside China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: AP

2. He’s dressed Michelle Yeoh, Deng Xiaoping’s daughters: meet Barney Cheng

Barney Cheng with Michelle Yeoh, dressed in one of his creations, at the 2019 AMFAR Gala. Photo: Barney Cheng

3. Singapore’s US$100,000 car permit cost shatters middle-class ownership dreams

Cars for sale are parked at used car dealerships in Singapore. Photo: Reuters

4. Chinese investors scramble to sell overseas properties amid shaky economic conditions

As the Chinese property crisis continues and the growth of household wealth dwindles, some have had to sell their overseas investments. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

5. Gen Z don’t date the same as millennials – they don’t ‘play hard to get’

Tinder finds Gen Z forgoes mind games like playing hard to get and giving mixed signals. Photo: Shutterstock
