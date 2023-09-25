Advertisement
China’s ‘batwoman’ warns of coronavirus outbreak, Michelle Yeoh’s designer: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From China’s ‘batwoman’ to Michelle Yeoh’s fashion designer, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. China’s ‘batwoman’ warns another coronavirus outbreak is ‘highly likely’
2. He’s dressed Michelle Yeoh, Deng Xiaoping’s daughters: meet Barney Cheng
3. Singapore’s US$100,000 car permit cost shatters middle-class ownership dreams
4. Chinese investors scramble to sell overseas properties amid shaky economic conditions
5. Gen Z don’t date the same as millennials – they don’t ‘play hard to get’
