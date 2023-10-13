South China Morning Post
Illustration: Davies Christian Surya
China’s students shun US, UK extends Hong Kong residency scheme, Japan reluctant to take paid vacations: SCMP’s 7 highlights

  • From Chinese students not opting for US universities to Japan’s workers being reluctant to take paid vacations, here are few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. The US has lost its charm, maybe forever, to China’s brightest students

More Chinese students are opting to stay home, and not pursue further studies at international universities. While the pandemic has affected the drop in numbers study, worsening ties between the US and China has also contributed.

Read the full story here.

2. UK extends residency scheme to family members of dead Hong Kong soldiers

Gurkhas take part in a passing-out parade at in army barracks near Fanling back in 1994. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Britain has expanded a programme to allow the spouses and children of deceased Hong Kong soldiers who had served in its army, including Gurkhas, to settle in the UK, but a veterans’ association head on Wednesday criticised the criteria as too stringent.

Read the full story here.

3. Chinese scientists unlock potentials of a new semiconductor building block

The world’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip has been unveiled by a team of Chinese scientists who believe it could not only make artificial intelligence smarter, but also more time and energy efficient.

Read the full story here.

4. ‘No sympathy’ from China? How its stance on Israel-Hamas war will fare long term

The conflict between Israel and Hamas will potentially have a major impact across the Middle East, and will be another factor for both China and the United States to consider in their long-term thinking.

Read the full story here.

5. Is Hong Kong’s star-driven ‘fan economy’ a game changer, or a soon-to-burst bubble?

illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

Celebrities can get their fans to buy anything, but experts doubt impact on Hong Kong’s efforts to bounce back.

Read the full story here.

6. Why are Japan’s workers reluctant to take paid leave?

Less than 19 per cent of Japanese employees use up all their annual paid leave, according to a new study, despite the government’s efforts to encourage them to take their full holiday allowance.

Read the full story here.

7. How a typhoon transformed diving hotspot Mactan island in the Philippines

Super Typhoon Rai smashed into diving hotspot Mactan island, in the Philippines in 2021, destroying hard and soft coral and damaging property. The storm also brought some new inhabitants, including turtles. Photo: Sarah Gillespie

Kontiki reef off Mactan, near Cebu in the Philippines, was a great diving spot until a super typhoon hit in 2021. Amazingly, however, some new marine life showed up with the storm, including turtles.

Read the full story here.
