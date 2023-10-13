Britain has expanded a programme to allow the spouses and children of deceased Hong Kong soldiers who had served in its army, including Gurkhas, to settle in the UK, but a veterans’ association head on Wednesday criticised the criteria as too stringent.

More Chinese students are opting to stay home, and not pursue further studies at international universities. While the pandemic has affected the drop in numbers study, worsening ties between the US and China has also contributed.

3. Chinese scientists unlock potentials of a new semiconductor building block

The world’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip has been unveiled by a team of Chinese scientists who believe it could not only make artificial intelligence smarter, but also more time and energy efficient.

4. ‘No sympathy’ from China? How its stance on Israel-Hamas war will fare long term

The conflict between Israel and Hamas will potentially have a major impact across the Middle East, and will be another factor for both China and the United States to consider in their long-term thinking.

5. Is Hong Kong’s star-driven ‘fan economy’ a game changer, or a soon-to-burst bubble?

illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

Celebrities can get their fans to buy anything, but experts doubt impact on Hong Kong’s efforts to bounce back.

6. Why are Japan’s workers reluctant to take paid leave?

Less than 19 per cent of Japanese employees use up all their annual paid leave, according to a new study, despite the government’s efforts to encourage them to take their full holiday allowance.

7. How a typhoon transformed diving hotspot Mactan island in the Philippines

Super Typhoon Rai smashed into diving hotspot Mactan island, in the Philippines in 2021, destroying hard and soft coral and damaging property. The storm also brought some new inhabitants, including turtles. Photo: Sarah Gillespie

Kontiki reef off Mactan, near Cebu in the Philippines, was a great diving spot until a super typhoon hit in 2021. Amazingly, however, some new marine life showed up with the storm, including turtles.