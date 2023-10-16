South China Morning Post
Hong Kong singer Eason Chan at the 26th Golden Melody Awards in 2015. Photo: Reuters
World

Eason Chan’s Macau concert, Malaysia’s Hamas support, Huawei’s contractor Ofilm: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Hong Kong star Eason Chan scolding fans at his Macau concert to Malaysia’s Hamas support, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Hong Kong star Eason Chan scolds fans for demanding he speak Mandarin at Macau concert

Cantopop superstar Eason Chan is no stranger to political controversy. Photo: Getty Images

2. To Israel and the West, Hamas are terrorists. But for Malaysia?

A mosque in the Gaza Strip, identified as the Muhammad Al-Amin mosque built with Malaysian donations, that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike. Photo: AP

3. Dumped Apple supplier Ofilm gets lifeline as Huawei contractor

A Huawei flagship store in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg

4. The truth about 1960s travel guide to Taipei, ‘blatant sex capital of Asia’

The cover of the “Taipei After Dark” guidebook by Andrew Harris.

5. How smart weaponry and tech catch-up alter China’s ‘assassin’s mace’ tactic

Beijing’s new-found focus on smart and AI-powered weaponry may have Washington worried. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
