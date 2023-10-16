Advertisement
Eason Chan’s Macau concert, Malaysia’s Hamas support, Huawei’s contractor Ofilm: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From Hong Kong star Eason Chan scolding fans at his Macau concert to Malaysia’s Hamas support, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Hong Kong star Eason Chan scolds fans for demanding he speak Mandarin at Macau concert
2. To Israel and the West, Hamas are terrorists. But for Malaysia?
3. Dumped Apple supplier Ofilm gets lifeline as Huawei contractor
4. The truth about 1960s travel guide to Taipei, ‘blatant sex capital of Asia’
5. How smart weaponry and tech catch-up alter China’s ‘assassin’s mace’ tactic
