Disappearing dim sum in Hong Kong, TikTok star Gym Tan, Rwandan-Chinese couples: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. ‘Our youngest chef is 60’: Hong Kong’s disappearing dim sum
2. US neglect, shunned Muslims, extremists: Asia’s fears amid Israel-Gaza war
3. No Botox: this ageless-looking Asian TikTok star is 63. How does she do it?
4. As China-Rwanda ties deepen, more couples overcome cross-cultural challenges to say ‘I do’
5. ‘Cuter than anything’: the Chinese child star who took the US by storm
