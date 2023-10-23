South China Morning Post
Hong Kong’s iconic dim sum restaurants, with staff pushing carts laden with bamboo steamers, are vanishing. Photo: SCMP
Disappearing dim sum in Hong Kong, TikTok star Gym Tan, Rwandan-Chinese couples: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Hong Kong’s disappearing dim sum to 63-year-old TikTok star Gym Tan, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. ‘Our youngest chef is 60’: Hong Kong’s disappearing dim sum

Old-school dim sum, including pork liver siu mai, pig’s stomach and large soup dumplings. Photo: Llewellyn Cheung

2. US neglect, shunned Muslims, extremists: Asia’s fears amid Israel-Gaza war

A woman weeps as she prays during a rally supporting the Palestinian people in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE

3. No Botox: this ageless-looking Asian TikTok star is 63. How does she do it?

Social media users marvel not just at her clothes but at her youthful verve and physique. Photo: Gym Tan

4. As China-Rwanda ties deepen, more couples overcome cross-cultural challenges to say ‘I do’

Lin Jin Qiu and Muhamira Brice-Gaël with their son Muhamira Lin Wycliff on an evening stroll in Rwanda. Photo: Tang Bi Feng

5. ‘Cuter than anything’: the Chinese child star who took the US by storm

A rehearsal. Illustration: Samuel Porteous
