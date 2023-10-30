South China Morning Post
Black smoke ascends from the Gaza Strip amid battles between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on October 29, 2023. Photo: AFP
World

Israel-Gaza war divides the West, Malaysians pay more amid weakening ringgit: 6 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From clashing narratives over the Israel-Gaza war to Malaysia’s weakening currency, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. ‘Toxic’ narratives over Israel-Gaza war open deep divisions in the West

People hold a rally in New York’s financial district as the fighting continues in Gaza on October 26. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

2. Malaysians to pay more for staples as weak ringgit enters ‘uncharted territory’

A customer buys a chicken at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE

3. All about the Yaksha, spirit figures who guard Thailand’s most sacred sites

Yaksha images can be found at many palaces and temples in Thailand. Photo: Ronan O’Connell

4. The Peninsula vs Raffles: how London’s 2 new Asian-brand hotels square up

Raffles London’s Churchill Suite. Photo: Raffles London/John Athimaritis

5. Torture, sodomy, slave labour… or was drug rehab centre a needed safe space?

Sixty-five men were locked inside the two cages when police were first called to the scene in January 2022. Photo: Getty Images

6. What policies are Indonesia’s 3 presidential hopefuls pushing?

Supporters of presidential candidate and incumbent Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and vice presidential candidate and incumbent Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Joko Widodo’s son, attend an event in Jakarta before registering as candidates with the General Elections Commission. Photo: AFP
