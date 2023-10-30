Advertisement
Israel-Gaza war divides the West, Malaysians pay more amid weakening ringgit: 6 weekend reads you may have missed
- From clashing narratives over the Israel-Gaza war to Malaysia’s weakening currency, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. ‘Toxic’ narratives over Israel-Gaza war open deep divisions in the West
2. Malaysians to pay more for staples as weak ringgit enters ‘uncharted territory’
3. All about the Yaksha, spirit figures who guard Thailand’s most sacred sites
4. The Peninsula vs Raffles: how London’s 2 new Asian-brand hotels square up
5. Torture, sodomy, slave labour… or was drug rehab centre a needed safe space?
6. What policies are Indonesia’s 3 presidential hopefuls pushing?
