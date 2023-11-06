South China Morning Post
One of the two photos the Hom family have of Wing On Hom, a Chinese-American soldier who died in Italy during World War II. Photo: Ken Hom
World

Mystery of a Chinese-American soldier, science behind traditional Chinese medicine: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From the mystery of a Chinese-American soldier to SCMP’s archive piece on a plane falling into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 1993, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Uncovering the truth behind a Chinese-American soldier’s World War II death

With the help of a DNA database, the US National Archives, a genealogist and an Instagram post, one man finally found out the truth about his uncle’s death. Photo: Ken Hom

2. Israel-Gaza war explainer: a visual analysis

Our visual guide explaining why the Middle East is on the brink again. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde

3. From the SCMP archive: plane skids off Hong Kong runway and falls into Victoria Harbour in 1993

The jumbo jet skidded off the end of the runway at Kai Tak Airport, Hong Kong, on November 4, 1993. Photo: Handout

4. Traditional Chinese medicine’s hidden scientific foundation revealed

A study into traditional Chinese medicine has shown it has more links to modern medicine than previously thought. Photo: Shutterstock

5. Narrative war: China’s TikTok users are being told that Aristotle did not exist

Did Aristotle really exist? The provocative question has launched yet another battle in the narrative war between China and the West. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
