Mystery of a Chinese-American soldier, science behind traditional Chinese medicine: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From the mystery of a Chinese-American soldier to SCMP’s archive piece on a plane falling into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 1993, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Uncovering the truth behind a Chinese-American soldier’s World War II death
2. Israel-Gaza war explainer: a visual analysis
3. From the SCMP archive: plane skids off Hong Kong runway and falls into Victoria Harbour in 1993
4. Traditional Chinese medicine’s hidden scientific foundation revealed
5. Narrative war: China’s TikTok users are being told that Aristotle did not exist
