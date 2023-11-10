The last 12 months were the hottest Earth has ever recorded, according to a new report by Climate Central, a non-profit science research group.

The peer-reviewed report says burning petrol, coal, natural gas and other fossil fuels that release planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide, and other human activities, caused the unnatural warming from November 2022 to October 2023.

Over the course of the year, 7.3 billion people, or 90 per cent of humanity, endured at least 10 days of high temperatures that were made at least three times more likely because of climate change.

The thing that really came screaming out of the data this year was nobody is safe Andrew Pershing, climate scientist

“People know that things are weird, but they don’t they don’t necessarily know why it’s weird. They don’t connect back to the fact that we’re still burning coal, oil and natural gas,” said Andrew Pershing, a climate scientist at Climate Central.