South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A prototype for a new, extremely quiet, thermoacoustic Stirling generator could be used in submarines where silence is critical. Photo: Handout
World

China’s record-breaking Stirling generator, intermittent fasting, Vietnam’s youth: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From China’s record-breaking Stirling generator to intermittent fasting, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
SCMP Highlights
SCMP
SCMP
Why you can trust SCMP
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Chinese scientists bring record-breaking Stirling generator to life

The prototype of the Stirling generator has had promising results. Photo: Handout

2. Is Hong Kong’s investment scheme for super-rich better than Singapore’s?

Tourists at The Peak, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang

3. From favourite to ‘forgotten’: Philippines’ sea dispute sees China pull funds

A train bisects a busy street in the Philippines. Photo: Shutterstock

4. How intermittent fasting, loved by the stars, may lower type 2 diabetes risk

A whole-food, plant-based diet is recommended for managing type 2 diabetes. Photo: Shutterstock

5. Vietnam’s youth opt for ‘lying flat’ amid crushing stress of economic boom

Groups of young Vietnamese people enjoy dinner at an open-air restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Shutterstock
Post