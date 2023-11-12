Iceland hit by 880 earthquakes overnight, amid volcano eruption fears

A series of earthquakes is continuing to shake Iceland, with some 880 tremors registered by the authorities between midnight and 6am on Sunday, broadcaster RUV reported.

All the tremors were small, however, measuring below a magnitude of 3.0, making it a quieter night overall than the previous two nights.

There are still fears of volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

However, data from the night showed no change in the position of the magma chambers.