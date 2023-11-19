Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned the new Miss Universe.

Palacios, 23, was named the winner of the 72nd Miss Universe competition on Saturday night in San Salvador, El Salvador. She was crowned by R’Bonney Gabriel, the ninth American woman to win Miss Universe.

In second place was Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild, followed by Miss Australia Moraya Wilson.

This is the first time in history Nicaragua has won the Miss Universe competition.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild, from left, Miss Australia Moraya Wilson and Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, react after being named the final three contestants during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. Photo: AP

During the final round, the top three contestants were all asked the question: “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?”