A Filipino farmer plants rice in a paddy field in Pulilan, Bulacan province in August. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia's El Nino crisis, low-carb alternatives to rice, Malaysia's medical tourism: 6 weekend reads you may have missed

We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. ‘We’re on our own’: Asian rice farmers brace for El Nino’s wrath as crops wither

An Indonesian farmer in Banda Aceh forcibly harvests rice in April due to a long drought. Photo: EPA-EFE

2. Is the Philippines nearing ‘destabilisation’ over the Marcos-Duterte clan feud?

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte stands beside incoming Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr as they attend the oath-taking rites of Vice-President elect Sara Duterte in Davao city on June 19, 2022. Photo: AP

3. ‘Price to pay’: Iran and US wary of Israel-Gaza war’s spillover impact

Israeli soldiers take part in an military exercise in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the Lebanon border on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

4. Rice, rice, maybe? Asia’s middle class seek out low-carb alternatives

Fresh quinoa tabbouleh salad with tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Photo: Shutterstock

5. Healing holidays: how Malaysia’s Penang hopes to hook Chinese medical tourists

Tourists and locals in George Town, Penang. Photo: Shutterstock

6. He loves the theatre. He wants the rest of Hong Kong to love it too

Hong Kong theatre wunderkind Tom Chan is the youngest and only producer to stage a long-running musical show in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
