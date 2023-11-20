Advertisement
Southeast Asia’s El Nino crisis, low-carb alternatives to rice, Malaysia’s medical tourism: 6 weekend reads you may have missed
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. ‘We’re on our own’: Asian rice farmers brace for El Nino’s wrath as crops wither
2. Is the Philippines nearing ‘destabilisation’ over the Marcos-Duterte clan feud?
3. ‘Price to pay’: Iran and US wary of Israel-Gaza war’s spillover impact
4. Rice, rice, maybe? Asia’s middle class seek out low-carb alternatives
5. Healing holidays: how Malaysia’s Penang hopes to hook Chinese medical tourists
6. He loves the theatre. He wants the rest of Hong Kong to love it too
