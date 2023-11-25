World’s largest iceberg breaks free, could threaten wildlife

The world’s largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday. At almost 4,000 sq km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York.

Since calving off West Antarctica’s Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg – which once hosted a Soviet research station – has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.

Not any more.

Recent satellite images reveal that the berg, weighing nearly a trillion tonnes, is now drifting quickly past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents.

Penguins stand on an iceberg near the Chilean O’Higgins base in Antarctica on Friday. Photo: AP

It’s rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.