Cop28 prepares temperature check on climate at Dubai meeting

The 28th Conference of the Parties (Cop28) will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between November 30 and December 12.

As the world nears the end of a year during which many climate records have been broken, leaders and representatives from about 200 nations are set to discuss a deal to replace polluting fossil fuels with clean energy, a new climate “loss and damage” fund for the Global South and climate-related health and recovery.

But the main focus of this year’s UN meeting will be the first-ever Global Stocktake (GST), a worldwide temperature check to be held every five years and aimed at recalibrating the political approach to reaching the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.