Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
US to apply to study China’s moon rock samples, Saudi Arabian football, snake soup: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From China’s moon rock samples to Saudi Arabian football, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. US will now apply to study China’s moon rock samples: Nasa
2. Can anything save 3 historic Hong Kong villages from the wrecking ball?
3. Young Japanese trapped by outdated work culture seek greener pastures abroad: ‘I want some freedom’
4. Can Saudi Arabian football pull off what China failed to do?
5. Why Chinese people eat snake soup in winter, and why it’s disappearing
Post