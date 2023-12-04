South China Morning Post
A graphic simulation image showing the orbiter and returner combination of China’s Chang’e-5 probe. Photo: Xinhua via AP
World

US to apply to study China's moon rock samples, Saudi Arabian football, snake soup: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From China’s moon rock samples to Saudi Arabian football, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. US will now apply to study China’s moon rock samples: Nasa

The landed Chang’e-5 spacecraft and a moon surface. Photo: Xinhua via AP

2. Can anything save 3 historic Hong Kong villages from the wrecking ball?

Hong Kong’s Ngau Chi Wan Village squatter area. Photo: Sun Yeung

3. Young Japanese trapped by outdated work culture seek greener pastures abroad: ‘I want some freedom’

Pedestrians in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Japan is facing a labour shortage but the country’s outdated corporate culture is pushing more young Japanese to look elsewhere for jobs. Photo: EPA-EFE

4. Can Saudi Arabian football pull off what China failed to do?

Spectators light flares during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP

5. Why Chinese people eat snake soup in winter, and why it’s disappearing

Snake soup at Hong Kong restaurant Ser Wong Fun. Photo: Edmond So
