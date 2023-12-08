Modi tilts towards Taiwan, Agnes Chow jumps bail, Elon Musk’s SpaceX dents China’s space ambition: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From China calling SpaceX an ‘unprecedented challenge’ to Hong Kong’s Agnes Chow jumping bail, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. China space authorities name Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘unprecedented challenge’
China’s ambition to become a dominant space power by 2045 is facing unprecedented challenges, especially from US company SpaceX, according to an official commentary in state-owned China Space News.
2. As tensions with Beijing rise, India’s engagement with Taiwan grows ‘by the day’
Unofficial ties between India and the self-ruled island that Beijing views as a renegade province have only strengthened as New Delhi’s relationship with Beijing has remained tense.
3. Agnes Chow jumping bail disappoints those offering ‘leniency’: Hong Kong leader
“A fugitive’s blatant disregard of police bail terms and [decision to jump] bail show that the fugitive is completely devoid of integrity,” John Lee said before the weekly meeting of key decision-making body the Executive Council.
4. ‘World first’: Chinese scientists create high-power microwave weapon for drones
A team of Chinese military scientists and defence industry engineers have developed a microwave source for drones that is more powerful than anything available worldwide, according to a new paper.
5. How Xi’s nod to ancient Chinese ruins reinforces Beijing’s historical narrative
Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed Liangzhu as physical proof of China’s 5,000-year civilisation and “a real treasure for the world”, elevating the ancient city ruins amid a sweeping push to reinforce the country’s historical status as a global power.
6. Is ‘hubris and arrogance’ behind the continuous decline of English in Japan?
Japan is slipping further down the international rankings for spoken proficiency in the English language, with the latest study by a Swiss educational company placing the country behind Malawi and only narrowly ahead of Afghanistan.
7. China diner gets US$60,000 bill after posting order QR code in food snaps
A woman in China was shocked to receive a 430,000-yuan (US$60,000) bill at a restaurant after accidentally posting the QR code for ordering food online, which others used to place food orders.