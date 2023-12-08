South China Morning Post
SpaceX’s Falcon 8 rocket and other developments have been identified as the main challengers to China’s bid for dominance in space. Photo: AP
World

Modi tilts towards Taiwan, Agnes Chow jumps bail, Elon Musk’s SpaceX dents China’s space ambition: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From China calling SpaceX an ‘unprecedented challenge’ to Hong Kong’s Agnes Chow jumping bail, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China space authorities name Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘unprecedented challenge’

China’s ambition to become a dominant space power by 2045 is facing unprecedented challenges, especially from US company SpaceX, according to an official commentary in state-owned China Space News.

2. As tensions with Beijing rise, India’s engagement with Taiwan grows ‘by the day’

Illustration: Henry Wong

Unofficial ties between India and the self-ruled island that Beijing views as a renegade province have only strengthened as New Delhi’s relationship with Beijing has remained tense.

3. Agnes Chow jumping bail disappoints those offering ‘leniency’: Hong Kong leader

Agnes Chow at the High Court in 2019. The activist recently announced her intention to stay in Canada instead of returning to report to police in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee

“A fugitive’s blatant disregard of police bail terms and [decision to jump] bail show that the fugitive is completely devoid of integrity,” John Lee said before the weekly meeting of key decision-making body the Executive Council.

4. ‘World first’: Chinese scientists create high-power microwave weapon for drones

A team of Chinese military scientists and defence industry engineers have developed a microwave source for drones that is more powerful than anything available worldwide, according to a new paper.

5. How Xi’s nod to ancient Chinese ruins reinforces Beijing’s historical narrative

A display at the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in eastern China gives an indication of what life may have been like in the ancient city 5,000 years ago. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed Liangzhu as physical proof of China’s 5,000-year civilisation and “a real treasure for the world”, elevating the ancient city ruins amid a sweeping push to reinforce the country’s historical status as a global power.

6. Is ‘hubris and arrogance’ behind the continuous decline of English in Japan?

Japan is slipping further down the international rankings for spoken proficiency in the English language, with the latest study by a Swiss educational company placing the country behind Malawi and only narrowly ahead of Afghanistan.

7. China diner gets US$60,000 bill after posting order QR code in food snaps

A diner in China was presented with a meal bill for US$60,000 after she accidentally posted photos of the eatery’s food ordering QR code online. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock/The Paper

A woman in China was shocked to receive a 430,000-yuan (US$60,000) bill at a restaurant after accidentally posting the QR code for ordering food online, which others used to place food orders.

