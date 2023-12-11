Advertisement
Malaysia’s coffin homes, China’s rail gun, 2024 travel recommendations: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Like Hong Kong, Malaysia clamps down on ‘inhumane’ coffin homes
2. 2 years after US killed the rail gun, Chinese scientists bring it back to life
3. Where to travel in 2024, according to the experts — and where to avoid
4. The real digital nomads: how, on the Mongolian steppe, mobile internet is helping save nomadic traditions
5. A visual guide to Hong Kong’s 2023 district council election
