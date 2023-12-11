South China Morning Post
A woman walks beneath a block of flats in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s coffin homes, China’s rail gun, 2024 travel recommendations: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Malaysia’s coffin homes to China’s rail gun, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Like Hong Kong, Malaysia clamps down on ‘inhumane’ coffin homes

A view of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before sunrise. Photo: Reuters

2. 2 years after US killed the rail gun, Chinese scientists bring it back to life

Rail guns are seen as part of game-changing technologies that could tip the scales in future wars. Photo: US Navy

3. Where to travel in 2024, according to the experts — and where to avoid

Skiers in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: Shutterstock

4. The real digital nomads: how, on the Mongolian steppe, mobile internet is helping save nomadic traditions

A traditional Kazakh eagle hunter in Ulgii, western Mongolia, looks at her mobile phone with her golden eagle. Photo: Getty Images

5. A visual guide to Hong Kong’s 2023 district council election

The polls mark the first district-level vote since Beijing overhauled the electoral system to ensure only “patriots” could govern. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
