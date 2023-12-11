Critics panned the draft text at UN climate talks as watered down as COP28 nears its finale in Dubai. Photo: dpa
Critics panned the draft text at UN climate talks as watered down as COP28 nears its finale in Dubai. Photo: dpa
Climate change
World

Cop28’s watered down draft text criticised for omitting fossil fuel ‘phase out’

  • Critics panned the watered down draft text that suggests ‘reducing’ use of fossil fuels, and scraps previous call to ‘phase out’ coal, oil, and gas
  • Deals at UN climate summits must be passed by consensus among the nearly 200 countries present

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 11:12pm, 11 Dec, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Critics panned the draft text at UN climate talks as watered down as COP28 nears its finale in Dubai. Photo: dpa
Critics panned the draft text at UN climate talks as watered down as COP28 nears its finale in Dubai. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE